MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – Officials have been called to a gas leak in Mount Lebanon.

According to officials at the scene, a construction crew struck a four-inch gas line on Cedar Boulevard.

As a result of the leak, 17 homes and 11 people were evacuated.

No other information has been released at this time.

