PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a Tuesday evening shooting in North Braddock appears to be connected to another shooting that happened a day earlier in the same area.

The shooting Tuesday night happened in the 600 block of Jones Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

north braddock shooting3 Police: North Braddock Shootings Appear To Be Connected

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting appears to be connected to one that happened Monday afternoon on Jones Avenue near Bell Avenue.

A man was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

