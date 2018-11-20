Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a Tuesday evening shooting in North Braddock appears to be connected to another shooting that happened a day earlier in the same area.

The shooting Tuesday night happened in the 600 block of Jones Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

Officials found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting appears to be connected to one that happened Monday afternoon on Jones Avenue near Bell Avenue.

A man was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

