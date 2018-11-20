Filed Under:Frank Deluca, Kopy's Bar, Local TV, Pagan Motorcycle Gang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A member of a motorcycle club, who was seriously hurt in a bar fight with undercover Pittsburgh Police officers, is now suing the city.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Frank DeLuca claims in his lawsuit that the officers were drunk, aggressive and provoked the brawl.

Frank DeLuca suffered face and head trauma.

The brawl took place in October at Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

DeLuca is seen on surveillance video being punched repeatedly in the head.

His lawsuit is claiming excessive force and false imprisonment.

The Allegheny County District Attorney recently dropped all charges against DeLuca and other members of the Pagan Motorcycle Gang.

