College Basketball, Nittany Lions, Penn State, Penn State University, PSU

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lamar Stevens equaled his season high with 25 points and Penn State defeated Wright State 77-59 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cancun Challenge’s Riviera bracket.

The Nittany Lions (3-1) will play Bradley Wednesday while the Raiders take on SMU for third place.

Stevens was 10 of 15 from the floor and has reached 20 points in all four games this season. He scored 11 points in the first half with Myles Dread and Josh Reaves adding 10 each when Penn State took a 45-28 lead after opening the game on a 12-3 run. Dread finished with 13 points and Reaves had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions shot 58 percent and made 9 of 17 from the arc.

Bill Wampler scored 17 points and Loudon Love added 14 with 10 rebounds for the Raiders (3-2).

