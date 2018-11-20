Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving is a holiday of love. Families reuniting for hugs, a hot meal and hearty laughs.

Before that can happen, some people need to let out a little energy with a game of football.

That’s why KDKA reached out to Pine-Richland High School head football coach Eric Kasperowicz.

He’s one of the most prolific play-callers in the WPIAL. His Rams have won back-to-back 6A WPIAL titles, the most recent came Saturday in 34-7 win over Seneca Valley.

Like your mom sharing her secret casserole recipe, Kasperowicz is opening up his playbook to make this the best Thanksgiving ever.

Designed to defeat man coverage, he first drew up “Raptor.”

It’s a pick route where the center runs deep down the middle. That’s a decoy. Your main receiver uses that route to lose the defender in coverage.

“It opens up the middle of field. The whole key of this play is the defenders playing man,” said. Kasperowicz.

Need to convert a third and short? On the goal line and need to score?

Bring your receiver in motion and dial up “Rub.”

“Two slants, creating some picks or rubs. Ideally, this guy is going to be chasing him across and he’s not going to be able to get through this,” said Kasperowicz.

What good is a Turkey Bowl without a little trickery?

When the Philadelphia Eagles did it in the Super Bowl, it was called the “Philly Special.” But, in honor of Thanksgiving, we’re calling it “Sneaking Leftovers.”

“After that quarterback pitches it, he goes out and sneaks down to the right corner of the end zone. He’s usually wide open,” said Kasperowicz.

With these plays in your back pocket, you’ll be thankful for a turkey bowl victory this Thanksgiving.