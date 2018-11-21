  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a woman was speeding when she lost control of her car and caused a deadly crash earlier this year.

Desiree Nelson is now facing charges, including homicide by vehicle.

Police say she was going 68 mph on the 10th Street Bypass in May when she changed lanes and clipped the car next to her.

Her SUV then crossed the center line and slammed into another car head-on.

The driver of that car, Michael Markilinski, was killed.

Three kids in Nelson’s car suffered minor injuries.

