PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After about a week, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Stars.

Crosby made it official to reporters Wednesday morning that he would be back in action against Dallas at PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby has confirmed that he will play tonight vs. Dallas.

Crosby missed three games after suffering an upper-body injury against the New Jersey Devils on November 13th. The Pens have lost three games in a row without the 31-year-old superstar and have currently lost 9 of the last 10 games.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh was there to catch some of Crosby’s morning skate.

“Sidney Crosby on the ice this morning. Good sign for tonight’s game against Dallas”

Sidney Crosby on the ice this morning. Good sign for tonight's game against Dallas

In 16 games played this season, Crosby has 19 points (8 goals/11 assists) and is a +7 with 47 shots.