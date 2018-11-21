  • KDKA TVOn Air

With the average NFL career lasting less than four years, it’s always smart for players to be thinking about what’s next. Although most players aren’t quite sure what they’ll be doing after they hang up their cleats for good, that’s not the case for Steelers rookie James Washington.

The 2018 second-round pick, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver while at Oklahoma State in 2017, knows exactly what he wants to do with his life once his playing days are over.

Read the rest of the story here: https://bit.ly/2A9fl9J

