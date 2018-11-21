  • KDKA TVOn Air

Allegheny County, Crash, McKeesport, McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, Pedestrian Accident

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of an accident on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge.

The crash was first reported around 6 p.m. on the McKeesport side of the structure.

mckeesport duquesne bridge crash Crash Shuts Down McKeesport Duquesne Bridge

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Allegheny County, a pedestrian was involved. There are reports that there is a fatality.

The bridge has been shut down in both directions. There’s no word yet on how long it will be closed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

