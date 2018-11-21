Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with two shootings in two days in North Braddock.

Police say 20-year-old Courde “Dae Dae” Daye should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He’s wanted on multiple charges in two shootings on Jones Avenue on Nov. 19 and 20.

In the first shooting, a 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. It happened on Monday afternoon in the 600-block of Jones Avenue.

Daye is facing aggravated assault, robbery and firearms violations in that shooting.

The next day, police say an 85-year-old man was found inside a business. He had been shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Daye facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and additional firearms violations in that incident.

Afterwards, police said the two shootings appeared to be connected. It left the community shaken.

“It upsets me to see. I’m sorry to see these things taking place,” said Nicole Glaze.

Glaze broke down in tears as she talked about her business, Great Start Daycare, which is next door to the cellphone store where the shootings happened.

“You are right next door to a daycare, this should have been taken care of a long time ago. There are too many incidents that are going on in this neighborhood, next door, on that corner,” said Glaze.

The mayor of North Braddock, Tom Whyel, says he is not surprised about what has been going on on Jones Avenue. He says there is a long-standing investigation by police.

Great Start Daycare is open 24/7 to accommodate parents in the community. On any given day, Glaze has a dozen children or more inside.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters: “When you hear gunfire, what do you do with the kids?”

Glaze: “We collect the kids and we go to the back room where there are no windows and everybody is safe.”

Waters: “How many times has that happened?”

Glaze: “At least five.”

Even with a warrant now issued, community members want more action.

“What’s going to be done about it is the question. I want an answer, what is going to be done about this?” Glaze said.

Police say Daye is known to frequent the Braddock and Swissvale areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

