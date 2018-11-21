Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is incredibly thankful this Thanksgiving, after her social media post led to a miracle.

Earlier this year, she brought a sign to a game asking for a kidney.

Thanks to the team posting a photo on social media, the sign quickly made the rounds and a fellow fan reached out to offer one of his kidneys.

On March 31, Kelly Sowatsky brought a brightly-colored sign to PPG Paints Arena. The sign said, “Calling All Hockey Fans! I Need A Kidney! Kidney! Kidney! Gratefully Yours, Kelly.”

The Penguins tweeted a photo of Kelly holding the sign and the response was incredible.

According to the Penguins, Jeff Lynd saw the sign and reached out to Kelly. Lynd, a fellow Penguins fan, lives nearly 300 miles away in Delaware. He’s originally from Bethel Park.

The two were a match and the surgery was performed a couple of weeks ago at UPMC. Sowatsky and Lynd are both doing well.

“There’s no words to really express the gratitude and the way I feel about what (Lynd) did for me because he literally saved my life,” Sowatsky said. “And the doctors, too. If you trickle it down, the Pittsburgh Penguins are the reason my life is being saved, too. If it weren’t for (Perelman) and for me loving the Penguins … “

“She always cries and thanks me and I always tell her to thank Mario (Lemieux). If Mario didn’t save the team then none of us would be here.”

Plus, the Penguins have invited them and their families to attend an upcoming game. They’ll be able to watch the morning skate and will watch the game from a suite. It’s unclear when that will happen because the doctors have to give final clearance.

Sowatsky has appropriately nicknamed her new kidney, “Sidney the Kidney.”

