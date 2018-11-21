Thanksgiving is tomorrow! If you’re looking for some last-minute recipes, check out these two from Rania Harris

Pumpkin Soup with Cinnamon Crema and Toasted Pepitas

3 to 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

3 cups pumpkin puree (not flavored pie filling)

2 teaspoons ground Mexican cinnamon, plus extra for garnish

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons chipotle chile puree (recipe follows)

¾ cup crema, crème fraiche, or sour cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Garnish: Toasted pepitas

Directions:

Bring 3 cups of the stock to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Whisk in the pumpkin puree, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, the ginger, allspice, nutmeg, honey, maple syrup, and chipotle puree. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes. Add more stock if the soup is too thick.

Remove from the heat and whisk in ¼ cup of the crema and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Mix together the remaining ½ cup crema and 1 teaspoon cinnamon until combined.

Ladle the soup into bowls. Drizzle with the cinnamon crema and sprinkle with the toasted pepitas and a little cinnamon.

Serves: 6 to 8

Chipotle Chile Puree

Empty the contents of a can of chipotles in adobo sauce into a food processor and process until smooth.

Blooming Brie Bread

1 boule

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 12-ounce wheel Brie, top rind removed

¾ cup shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning.

Slice off the top quarter of the bread. Place the wheel of Brie on top of the bread and use a paring knife to trace around it. Scoop out the inner circle of bread.

Brush the olive oil mixture on the inside of the bread. Carefully, cut down around the edges of the bread to create the slices that people will tear after baking.

Sprinkle with about ½ cup mozzarella, place the brie on top, then sprinkle with the rest of the mozzarella. Place the bread top on top of the cheese and bake until the cheese has melted and the bread is toasty, about 20 minutes.

Serve warm.

Makes: 1 loaf Brie Bread