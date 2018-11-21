Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While most of your Thanksgiving holiday will have great travel weather, there are some concerns this afternoon as a cold front slides through the region.

According to Meteorologist Ron Smiley, this front may bring a short burst of snow, which could cause slick spots on roads. Drivers who are not prepared may see their driving conditions rapidly change.

The front moves through this afternoon from noon to around 5 p.m. It should weaken the farther south it moves with it likely falling apart before it arrives at Interstate 70.

Snow squalls possible today as a cold front comes through this afternoon. Be careful if traveling. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/hfqoZN69Zd — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) November 21, 2018

Besides the afternoon snow for today, there are not too many other concerns. We will see some light rain on Saturday morning, but the rain should move out by 2 p.m. The rest of the day will be dry with highs in the mid-40s.

Talking about temperatures, we cannot leave out the chilly Thanksgiving temperatures with a high of just 27 degrees and a wake up temperature of around 16 degrees.

Friday morning starts off just as cold with temperatures in the teens before a nice warmup. Afternoon highs will hit 40 degrees.

Today is a good reminder to have your winter weather gear in place. While you probably won’t need it today, the weather could get ugly over the next few weeks and it pays to be ready.

Items like cat litter, water, and warm sheets can go a long way in helping you out in case you become stuck on the road during winter weather.