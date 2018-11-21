Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Sports betting is live in Pennsylvania, making it the seventh state where it’s allowed.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey is in its first week of taking bets after getting the green light from Pennsylvania regulators.

A spokesman says Hollywood Casino is taking just about every kind of bet that’s offered in Las Vegas.

Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh also could open sportsbooks in the coming weeks.

The Rivers Casino hopes to have their temporary sports betting parlor open Dec. 1. A permanent sports betting lounge is expected to be complete by spring of 2019.

Sports will include baseball, football, hockey, basketball and international sports betting.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. In addition to six states, a tribal casino in New Mexico is offering sports betting.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)