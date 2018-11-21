Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roads have been busy, but drivers say its not as bad as they feared on the day before Thanksgiving.

NewsChopper 2 provided a view of backed up cars on the Parkway East, Route 28 and I-79 in Cranberry Township as drivers left the city Wednesday evening, but most of the evening appeared to be similar to a normal rush hour.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike put out an alert earlier in the day that traffic could be stopped between Somerset and Breezewood, heading eastbound, because of increased volume.

Vania Depaoli, from Cleveland, was driving to Maryland on the turnpike when she and her family stopped at the Oakmont/Plum Service Plaza.

“I was expecting much more traffic in the roads, but it’s fine. No delays so far,” said Depaoli.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike expected that 750,000 drivers would use the highway on just Wednesday alone.