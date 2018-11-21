Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is expected to be the second-busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday week and a lot of those travelers are catching flights.

For the second day in a row, there were long lines at security at the Pittsburgh International Airport. The good news is that as of 6 a.m., all of the departures were on time.

More than 30,000 travelers are expected to pass through Pittsburgh International Airport today.

This morning, the alternate security checkpoint was being used to help get travelers on their way quicker.

With that in mind, officials are asking travelers to arrive at least two hours prior to their flight to make sure there is plenty of time to get through security.

Alleluia! 👍🏻 First huge rush of the morning is behind us! ✈️ ☑️☑️☑️☑️@KDKA pic.twitter.com/vYQXFYHZsW — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) November 21, 2018

“We’re advising people to arrive two hours before their flight, particularly if they’re flying out in the morning. The morning time, our busiest time is between 5 and 7 a.m.,” Pittsburgh International Airport’s Bob Kerlik said.

A second rush is expected this afternoon once people get out of work.

