PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters pulled at least three victims out of a house fire in the city’s Greenfield section in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The fire was first reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in a house along Flemington Street.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were reported to be very critical.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire. But the cause is under investigation.

