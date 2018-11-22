Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins released on Thanksgiving that they will recall goaltender Tristan Jarry.

The move was announced by Executive Vice President and General Manager Jim Rutherford in response to goaltender Matt Murray being placed on injured reserve.

Jarry plays for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League and will be called to the NHL this evening, according to the Penguins.

The 23-year-old goaltender has played 11 games for the WBS this year, recording a 4-5-2 record. Jarry holds a .909 save percentage and has been particularly hot in the past two games, stopping 56 of 59 shots.

Last season Jarry played 26 games in the NHL for the Penguins where he held a record of 14-6-2. Jarry led all NHL rookies with the 14 victories.

Murray is out with a longer-term lower-body injury, according to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

The Penguins next visit the Boston Bruins Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden before returning to PPG Paints Arena to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.