PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a Thanksgiving day tradition and thousands of runners show up every year, regardless of how cold it is.

Nearly 8,000 runners forgot the frosty headwinds to form a virtual river of humanity that once again snaked its way through the North Shore and downtown in the 28th Annual Pittsburgh YMCA Turkey Trot.

“It’s amazing that people come out here in 25 degrees,” said Medo Monti.

Turkeyheads Race Land and Medio Monti come our every year to get in a good workout before tearing into the turkey and stuffing – but to do some good as well.

“Picking up the race packets, dropping off some canned food, knowing that it’s going to a good cause is a good thing,”

Last year the event raised $240,000 and 7,000 pounds of food for local food programs including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the YMCA hoped to top that this year.

“This this is about families helping families,” said YMCA CEO Kevin Bolding. “It’s about people coming together, not just about earing a bunch of turkey, but it’s about coming together to do great things.”

And thoughts on this Thanksgiving naturally fell to the victims at the Tree of Life Synagogue and their families who are grieving their loss. Both Erica Koenig and her dad Eric had the victims on their minds today.

“I’m just thankful to have my family members with me and my heart goes out to those who have to spend their first one without some people,” said Erica.

Knowing that in the end that the communal spirit of Pittsburgh will prevail.