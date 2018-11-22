Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh spent their Thanksgiving delivering more than 3,200 meals to people in need throughout the city.

The service was part of the bureau’s “Get Stuffed With Love” campaign and this year officers delivered a record number of meals.

Here is how many meals were delivered:

Zone 1 officers will deliver 340 meals.

Zone 2 officers will deliver 410 meals.

Zone 3 officers will deliver 1,372 meals.

Zone 4 officers will deliver 250 meals

Zone 5 officers will deliver 430 meals

Zone 6 officers will deliver 450 meals.

Volunteers gathered early Thursday morning at St. Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church to prepare and distribute the meals to officers who delivered the food that included turkey, mashed potatoes and more.