YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — They’ll be needing a new Christmas tree in Youngstown, Ohio.

Crews with the city were cutting down a tree on Wednesday when it broke. The top half of the tree snapped and the rest fell to the ground.

No one was hurt, but the tree can’t be saved.

(Photo Credit: CBS)

According to WKBN-TV, a couple donated the 55-foot blue spruce. They were heartbroken to see it snap.

The City of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department released this statement on their Facebook page:

“We are grateful that no one was injured and no property damage occurred. We are thankful to the home owners for their generosity and support. Our City Forester along with Diamond Steel, Ohio Edison, and other city departments collaborated together in exercising great care and caution during the tree removal, thank you!”

The city has a backup tree that will be cut down Monday.

