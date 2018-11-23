Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wrestling superstar and Pittsburgh native Elias from the WWE visited with patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Children’s Hospital posted on social media thanking Elias for stopping to visit with patients and families.

Born in Plum, Elias joined the WWE roster in 2014.

Thanks to @WWE Superstar, @IAmEliasWWE, for stopping by today to visit some of our patients and families! What a great morning! @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/RNyhqo1bkq — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) November 23, 2018

Elias gave the children patients wrestling belts, signed autographs and even brought his guitar along to play songs.

Earlier in November, actor and musician Jack Black visited families and patients at Children’s Hospital before a show at Stage AE with his band Tenacious D.

The details of Elias visit to the hospital were not released.