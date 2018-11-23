Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western Pennsylvania.

According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected in Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, as well as in the Westmoreland Ridges and Fayette Ridges.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service is predicting there will be less than one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, but the ice will result in slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.