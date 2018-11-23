Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Two people who were pulled out of a house fire in Greenfield late Wednesday night have passed away.

The fire was first reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at a house along Flemington Street.

Officials say that a 96-year-old woman, 46-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were pulled from the burning home and were sent to Mercy Hospital in very critical condition.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety reported early Friday morning that the 96-year-old woman and the 48-year-old man were both pronounced dead Thursday.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The 46-year-old woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

