MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – The McCandless Police Chief and Lieutenant have been placed on leave, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Police Chief David DiSanti Sr. and Lieutenant Jeffrey Basl were placed on leave last month pending an investigation.

McCandless officials have yet to release more information regarding the investigation.

