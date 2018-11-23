Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) – Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

But a water main break right at the edge Millvale’s shopping district is taking a toll.

Police tape and sawhorses kept part of Millvale’s business district shut down on Black Friday, as workers from the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority, Duquesne Light and others repaired a major water main break that occurred late on Thanksgiving Day.

“Water main break happened over there. I got a knock on the door from the fire department,” Jacob Moan told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday.

Moan lives across the street from the break.

“There was just so much water coming the main break, and I guess it affected for today, so we’re closed today.”

Moan works at the popular Grant Bar & Lounge, which posted a “closed” sign on Friday, a pay loss for employees.

“I’d be getting a little extra money for working, but things happen,” added Moan.

Because of this water main break, the Grant Bar & Lounge is one several businesses closed and losing money on Black Friday, but if all goes according to plan the water should be up and running in time for Millvale’s celebration of Small Business Saturday.

The borough had posted signs for Small Business Saturday at a closed intersection to Grant Avenue, a major shopping street in Millvale.

The break was right outside the door of Daniels Electric Service whose owner told KDKA he’s not sure when he can re-open, but the shop next to him, West Penn Laco, had minimal damage and did not close on Black Friday

“I was real surprised that they were open today,” said Steve Kosak of Ben Avon, who bought supplies.

Heading up Grant Avenue in Millvale, water service was intermittent.

The Subway across the street from the bar was open, but the closed street affected business.

“It’s been a little slower than every other day,” said Sherry Smith, who works at Subway.

Still, Smith was happy to open.

Smith: “I thought we’d have a lot of water, no water at all coming out of the sinks, and i was ready to go home.”

Delano: “But you’re open.”

Smith: “I am. We’re open. I am here.”

Something everyone hopes to say on Saturday.