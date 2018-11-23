PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh?

These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for American food.

Flipt

777 Casino Drive, Chateau

Flipt is a traditional American spot, offering burgers, beer, wine and spirits. Located within Rivers Casino, Flipt specializes in signature grilled burgers and sandwiches. It also serves fries, salads, wraps and milkshakes.

Try the Rivers Pony burger, made with a half-pound patty, topped with a five-cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, house-cut fries and served on Texas toast. Or go for the plant-based Beyond Burger, which has Swiss cheese, an avocado spread, spinach, tomato and spicy aioli.

To accompany its burgers, Flipt has several extra toppings such as caramelized onions, jalapeños, Rivers sauce and cherry wood-smoked bacon. There’s also a shrimp po’boy with Cajun seasoned fried shrimp.

It’s still early days for Flipt, which has a three-star Yelp rating out of four reviews.

Yelper Sophia S., who reviewed it on Oct. 29, wrote, “I had the blue burger with turkey instead of beef. My dad had the breakfast burger and we split onion rings. The turkey was actually moist, very good and the onion rings were fried fresh and came out hot and crispy. I’d recommend this place, but expect a wait if you come on a busy day.”

Flipt is open from 11 a.m.–3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–4:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Warehouse Pub & Grub

1731 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill South

The Warehouse Pub & Grub offers a menu of classic American favorites: burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, wings, fries and an assortment of appetizers.

Look for items like boneless wings, dressed in one of the many sauces, including hot Buffalo, mild, garlic Parmesan, barbecue and honey mustard, or get them Cajun style.

Other standout options include the Forklift fries, loaded with cheese, sour cream, bacon and jalapeños, and the chicken and waffle sliders.

The Warehouse Pub & Grub has just two reviews on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Yelper Mark V., who visited the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, “They have a pretty decent beer selection … I’m pretty sure the delicious chips they gave us last night were homemade. It’s a great place to watch your pick of games on TV on a weekend day; it’s very easy to meet and talk to people at the bar.”

The Warehouse Pub & Grub is open from noon.–2 a.m. daily.

Walter’s BBQ | Southern Kitchen

4501 Butler St., Central Lawrenceville

Walter’s BBQ | Southern Kitchen features several barbecue dishes and serves brunch, lunch and dinner. Enjoy the grilled chicken sandwich, served on Texas toast, with sweet barbecue sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato and fries.

Have a big appetite for dinner? Try the smoked pork belly with collard greens, macaroni and cheese and potato salad.

Walter’s BBQ | Southern Kitchen has a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Olivia M., who reviewed it on Nov. 8, wrote, “The food at this restaurant was top notch. My mom and I split portions of the brisket and the pulled pork. Both of them were amazing! We also had coleslaw, cornbread and the macaroni and cheese. ”

Walter’s BBQ | Southern Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.