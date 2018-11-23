PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Craving French food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Legume

Topping the list is Legume. Located at 214 N. Craig St. in North Oakland, it is the highest rated upscale restaurant serving French fare in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp.

On the eclectic menu, start with the Vermont raclette with sour dill pickles. Try the sweet onion wot, served in a yeasted crepe with hard-boiled egg, pickled radishes, carrots and grilled radicchio. Complement your dinner with a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail and top it off with an ice cream sundae. See the current menu here.

2. The Twisted Frenchman

Next up is East Liberty’s The Twisted Frenchman, situated at 5925 Baum Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp, the French spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

From the four-course tasting menu, try the foie gras with pine nut butter, balsamic, brioche, onion marmalade and chive and the filet of beef, served with leeks, young root vegetables, marrow and sauce champignons. The wine list includes selections from classic French regions. See the menu here.

3. Poulet Bleu

Lower Lawrenceville’s Poulet Bleu, located at 3519 Butler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy wine bar and French restaurant 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews.

Small plates include Burgundy escargot, with garlic butter, parsley and grilled bread. For your entree, consider the Parisienne gnocchi, with brown butter, confit tomatoes, mushroom ragout, pearl onions and Gruyere. Complete your dinner with creme brulee, fried beignets or chocolate souffle. See the full menu here.