Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS PARK (KDKA) — Shoppers flooded Ross Park Mall early Friday morning in search of Black Friday deals.

Some of the mall’s anchor stores, such as Macy’s, opened Thursday evening and stayed open all night long.

The rest of the mall opened its doors at 6 a.m.

“We’re seeing some great responses from shoppers this year. Shoppers have a spring in their step, and we’re seeing a lot more engagement with both online shopping that’s coming into brick-and-mortar. So people are doing some their research, buy online, pick up in store, and we’ve seen some great responses from that,” Tyler Andrews, Ross Park Mall director of marketing, said.

Andrews said he expected shopping to pick up around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., although some stores were encouraging early shopping by offering special deals that end at noon.

The Lego Store was popular for shoppers. The store just opened at the end of October and is the only Lego Store in the Pittsburgh area.

“I have three boys and a husband that love Legos, so we’re here,” one shopper said. “But we were out last night and then we came here and it was closed, so we got back up this morning and came here.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details