PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Holidays in the Highlands at Seven Springs has become a winter tradition for one and all.

Enter through the tree-lined resort entrance where more than 1 million lights brighten the night. Descend to the Main Lodge to hop aboard the Santa Express Holiday Train to take a ride through the Holiday Village. Be sure to stop at the town square, where Santa Claus will be waiting to take photos with the whole family! Kids can stop at the craft zone and make their own holiday creations while grownups can find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list from more than 30 local crafters, all while carolers fill the room with holiday cheer. Once you’ve experienced the lights and explored the Holiday Village, check out special holiday concerts filled with cheer for everyone. There is a different concert each weekend so you can choose your favorite.

Saturday, December 1 | Country Christmas with The Hillbilly Way

Friday, December 7 | The Skyliners Holiday Show

Saturday, December 15 | “On the Ice” Holiday Show with Jeff Jimerson

Saturday, December 22 | Mark Milovats Holiday Spectacular



Holidays in the Highlands Hours