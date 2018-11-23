Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — Many skipped the stores on Black Friday and opted for some runs at Seven Springs.

Friday was opening day of the 2018-19 season at the resort.

“It’s like family tradition, going out skiing every Black Friday,” Paige Klinger, of Murrysville, said.

“It really looks like mid-January today. It’s unbelievable. We couldn’t have had better weather leading up to opening day,” Seven Springs communications manager Katie Buchan said.

The cold November allowed snowmaking to begin 13 days ago and allowed Seven Springs to get the slopes ready for skiers of all ages.

“Seven Springs is so great because we have such diverse terrain, so when you come up to the mountain, you have green terrain for the beginners, blue terrain for those who are really starting to get into it and some great black terrain for those who are a little more of a seasoned veteran,” Buchan said.

Seven Springs will be open all weekend long, along with Hidden Valley Resort, which is set to open for the season at 9 a.m. Saturday.