PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Toys “R” Us was always a popular spot for Black Friday shoppers, but since all locations closed their doors this year, others are trying to take advantage of the void it left behind.

Lines formed outside of the Disney Store in the South Hills Village Mall on Friday morning before the store opened up.

A number of pop-up stores were also set up in the mall showing off some more hi-tech toys.

“Honestly, traditional toys will always be in, but there are some great electronic options,” Jennifer Carroll, the South Hills Village director of marking, said. “Even the game systems for little kids. You know, there’s a lot of touch screen items and things that little children can enjoy too, learning systems that they can enjoy.”

A PlayStation pop-up let shoppers try out the console’s virtual reality goggles.

A snowball toss game using a motion-sensing Kinect device for Xbox systems was set up to keep antsy kids entertained while waiting to see Santa Claus.

Other pop-up stores featured some more traditional toys, like stuffed animals and puzzles.

