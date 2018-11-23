PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Squirrel Hill South? From a New American pub to a rolled ice cream spot, read on for the newest destinations to open for business in this area of Pittsburgh.

The Warehouse Pub & Grub

1731 Murray Ave.

The Warehouse Pub & Grub is a pub and traditional American spot.

The menu features classic bar food, like onion rings and mozzarella sticks, and entrees like the grilled chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and onion. (View the menu here.)

Yelp users are warming up to The Warehouse Pub & Grub, which currently holds four stars out of two reviews on the site.

Yelper Mark V., who reviewed The Warehouse Pub & Grub on October 6, wrote, “The Warehouse is in a really convenient location next to the Manor Theater in Squirrel Hill. They have a pretty decent beer selection.”

The Warehouse Pub & Grub is open from 2 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.

15°Fahrenheit Rolled Ice Cream

1722 Murray Ave.

15°fahrenheit Rolled Icecream is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.

Choose your flavor of ice cream, from Oreo to berry to coffee, as well as your toppings, from brownie pieces to cherries to marshmallows. (View the menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, 15°fahrenheit Rolled Ice Cream is still finding its way.

Yelper Fei L., who reviewed 15°fahrenheit Rolled Ice Cream on July 7, wrote, “Great selection and nice staff. The environment is quite cozy.I had a matcha one and I really like it. But the portion is too big for me I can’t finish it before it melts.”

15°fahrenheit Rolled Ice Cream is open from noon–10 p.m. daily.

Northeastern Kitchen

5824 Forbes Ave.

Northeastern Kitchen is a Chinese spot.

Yelpers recommend the fried beef dumplings, the fish fillet served in a spicy sauce and the deep-fried pork chops with a sweet brown sauce. (Check out the menu here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Northeastern Kitchen has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Emily H. wrote, “This is a great place for authentic Chinese food. I love their Hua Juan in a plate of rice. Their noodles are also well made. Definitely check this place out!”

Northeastern Kitchen is open from noon–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.