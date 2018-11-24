Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A priest in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Diocese announced Saturday afternoon that Bishop David Zubik has placed 65-year-old Father Joseph Feltz on leave.

Feltz most recently served as pastor of Saint Christopher Parish in Prospect.

The priest is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1980s. The Diocese says the allegation was made in a recent lawsuit against the diocese and the allegation has been reported to law enforcement officials.

According to the Diocese, Feltz has denied the allegation.

Feltz will not be allowed to engage in public ministry, dress as a priest or otherwise present himself as a priest in good standing.

The allegation will be investigated. If it is deemed unsubstantiated, Feltz’s faculties for ministry will be restored.

A letter from Zubik will be read this weekend at all parishes where Feltz has served. The Diocese says the letter “explains that the Diocese of Pittsburgh will follow its policies and those of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”

“If a determination is made that [Feltz] did what he is accused of, those restrictions will become permanent. If it is determined that the allegation is unfounded, all that is possible will be done to restore [his] reputation and return him to ministry,” Zubik says in the letter.

Victims of clergy sex abuse are urged to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 1-888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.