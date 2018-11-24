Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Zoey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Zoey is a gorgeous Harlequin who has earned quite the reputation for her playful personality and skillful way of stacking cups. Although she was very shy when she first arrived at Animal Friends, Zoey has really come out of her shell with the help of patient staff and volunteers. Zoey may enjoy the company of another rabbit in a calmer home that she can explore at her own pace as she settles in.

To find out more about how to adopt Zoey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Kiki & Izzy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Kiki is approximately 10-weeks-old as of 10/15/18. She is very playful and loves to cuddle. She loves sleeping in between your legs and she loves her toys. She was raised in a loving foster home with her siblings – Crimson, Jett and Harper.

To find out more about how to adopt Kiki, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I had a good home with two other dogs. Our person took very good care of us. But then he died, and we came to Orphans to find new homes. I am a 9-years-young Pug mix who is good with kids, dogs and cats.

I love attention and my walks and time with the volunteers. But I there is nothing like a real home!

Click on my video to see me in action! Please come and visit me.

Izzy is a sweet dog, good with kids, dogs and cats, house trained, neutered and up to date on his shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Izzy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

