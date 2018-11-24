Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service says 2018 is the second wettest year on record in Pittsburgh, and it’s just inches away from breaking the record set in 2004.

Including Saturday’s rain showers, Pittsburgh has had 52.28 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1.

That bumps 1990, when Pittsburgh had 52.24 inches of precipitation, to third place.

As predicted, we are now #2 for wettest year on record. With today's rain showers we have 52.28 inches since January 1st. Our records go back to 1871. Will we get to #1? pic.twitter.com/yWiuZZhR7z — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 24, 2018

Another round of rain showers is expected to return Sunday night and continue through the day Monday.

The wettest year on record for Pittsburgh is 2004, when the city received 57.41 inches of rain thanks in part to Hurricanes Ivan and Frances.

This year also saw a historic rainfall of 3.73 inches on Sept. 9 that set the record for the second wettest day ever recorded in Pittsburgh.

The National Weather Service says their records date back to 1871.

The rain has also caused a number of landslides throughout the area, including the April slide that caused Route 30 to collapse in East Liberty and the February slide that destroyed a home near Route 51.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni says the district has about 80 landslides between Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties on its books. Moon-Sirianni says PennDOT only budgets about $6 million to repair landslides and the cost to fix all of them is over $50 million.