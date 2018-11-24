Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – It was a busy Black Friday across the region and around the country.

An estimated 100 million Americans went on the hunt for the best deals on Friday, and analysts predict they spent roughly $2 billion more than this time last year.

Millions of other shoppers will be taking advantage of online deals, with analysts predicting Cyber Monday – this Monday — could be the biggest on record.

But on Saturday, consumers are encouraged to shop local for Small Business Saturday. The idea, marketed by American Express, is in its 9th year.

An economics study found that when you shop at a local business instead of a national one, 58 percent more of your money stays in the local economy.