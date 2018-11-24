  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Vehicle Break-Ins, Vehicle Theft, Whitehall

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — One vehicle was stolen and several others were broken into in Whitehall late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Whitehall Borough Police say the incidents took place in the Castle Drive area on the streets that surround Wesley High School.

One vehicle was stolen from a driveway. It was later found in the City of Pittsburgh. The vehicle is being processed for fingerprints.

According to police, the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

Police ask anyone living in the Castle Drive area near Wesley High School who has a home video surveillance system to review their footage to see if it captured a picture of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone who does have surveillance footage that may help police in their investigation can call (412) 884-1100 to arrange for an officer to stop by and view the footage.

Police remind car owners to always lock their vehicle doors and to stow any valuables in the vehicle, like electronics and accessories, out of sight.

