(KDKA) — West Allegheny knocked off No. 1-ranked Gateway in the WPIAL semifinals last weekend to reach the Class 5A Championship vs. Penn Hills on Friday at Norwin High School, but that turned out to be the end of the line for legendary WPIAL coach Bob Palko.

Powerhouse Penn Hills rolled to a 28-18 victory over West Allegheny at Norwin High School for the school’s first football title in 23 years. This was the first time since 1985 that the WPIAL staged a title game at a high school stadium, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

wpial championships Penn Hills Tops West Allegheny For 5A Title

Photo Credit: KDKA

The title-game loss ended the storied career f West Allegheny coach Palko, who retires with eight championships and a 217-73 record.

The 2A championship takes place at noon between South Side Beaver and Steel Valley at Robert Morris University. KDKA-TV will broadcast the game on Pittsburgh’s CW and stream live here.

