HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) – Authorities were called to Carnegie Lake after receiving reports of a dead body in the water Sunday afternoon.

Police and EMS were dispatched to 7200 Lake Dr. at approximately 12:32 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed to KDKA-TV that a body was discovered by a man who walks in the park daily.

According to officials, EMS Rescue 1 pulled the body of an unidentified male from the lake at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

