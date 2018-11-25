Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) – The three victims in the fatal Greenfield fire have been identified by investigators.

The fire was first reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at a house along Flemington Street.

Firefighters pulled the three victims out of a house fire in the city’s Greenfield section in the early morning hours of Thursday. Officials say that a 96-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were pulled from the burning home and were sent to Mercy Hospital in very critical condition.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer released on Sunday that 96-year-old Marjorie Tear, 48-year-old Andrew White and 47-year-old Tracey Egeric were killed in the evening blaze. The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that all three victims died of thermal inhalation injuries and the deaths have been ruled accidental.

Jill Carter witnessed firefighters rescuing the three people that live inside the home that caught fire on Flemington Street in Greenfield late Wednesday night. Carter lives next door.

“I just hope they’re okay,” said Carter. “I watched them take the elderly lady out. It was really hard to see,” said Carter. “The police officer told me that they were in very critical condition when they brought them out because they were doing CPR on all three of them.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that crews from Engine 12 were the first inside the burning building.

“There was a valiant effort done by both the firefighters and EMS tonight,” said Hissrich.

When the fire broke out Carter says she and her husband had to evacuate as well as many other homes on the street.

“We were outside for a good bit because the flames were really really high. They were coming out of first-floor front window, second floor and third floor,” said Carter. “The young man that lives there is the one that reported the fire. He called and told them there was a fire in his house and he couldn’t get out.”

Detectives from the arson unit are actively investigating the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.