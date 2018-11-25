  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police say a missing teen from Greensburg is believed to be with a Plum man.

According to state police, 17-year-old Brenna Lynn Upholster, of Greensburg, was last seen at her home on Thanksgiving Day.

brenna upholster Police: Missing Greensburg Teen Believed To Be With Plum Man

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

State police say Upholster is believed to be with 20-year-old Noah Loughner, who lives in Plum Borough.

Loughner is believed to be driving a silver Honda Odyssey with a Pennsylvania license plate reading KSS9695.

Anyone who sees Upholster or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.

