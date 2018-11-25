Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a South Park Township man repeatedly threatened to kill a couple, a child and police officers Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a multi-family residence on Verna Street for a terroristic threats complaint.

When they arrived on the scene, the female victim said she had returned home with her boyfriend when her neighbor, 57-year-old Keith Alan Adams, began to yell at them and threatened to kill both adults and their 5-year-old son.

The victim told the officers this was an ongoing issue with Adams.

Officers went to Adams’ unit and knocked on his door. Adams allegedly immediately began yelling from inside the apartment, “I will kill you [expletive].”

According to police, Adams threatened to kill the female victim and then, apparently believing the female victim’s boyfriend was the one knocking, said, “You and I aren’t done either. When I am done with your wife, you and your son are next.”

Adams then opened the door, came out onto the porch, saw the officers and allegedly said, “I will kill you [expletive].”

Officers then drew their weapons on Adams, who police say tried to go back inside. Officers grabbed Adams by the arms, got him to comply and took him into custody without further incident.

The criminal complaint says Adams appeared intoxicated and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Adams is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and simple assault.