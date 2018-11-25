Filed Under:Allegheny County SWAT, Allegheny County SWAT Team, Downtown Pittsburgh, Drury Plaza Hotel, Grant Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police converged at the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to 745 Grant St. at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

KDKA-TV video shows a heavy police presence including SWAT officers who were also called to the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s