PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police converged at the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.
Authorities were called to 745 Grant St. at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Large @PghPolice presence including members of the #swat team at the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. Initial reports are that a person has barricaded themselves inside a room.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/tgktDJutpc
KDKA-TV video shows a heavy police presence including SWAT officers who were also called to the scene.
