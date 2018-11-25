  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One person was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkinsburg on Sunday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Penn Avenue and Ardmore Boulevard.

According to initial reports, a driver was on Penn Avenue when he crashed through the fence and went over a short wall, landing on Ardmore Boulevard below.

The vehicle landed on its driver’s side.

One man was injured in the crash.

Further details have not yet been released.

