WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One person was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkinsburg on Sunday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Penn Avenue and Ardmore Boulevard.

According to initial reports, a driver was on Penn Avenue when he crashed through the fence and went over a short wall, landing on Ardmore Boulevard below.

One man injured after driving over the wall from Penn Ave in Wilkinsburg onto Ardmore Blvd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SfCzceJyPu — L. David Colabine (@ColabineKDKAtv) November 26, 2018

The vehicle landed on its driver’s side.

One man was injured in the crash.

Further details have not yet been released.