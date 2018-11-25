Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One person was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkinsburg on Sunday.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Penn Avenue and Ardmore Boulevard.
According to initial reports, a driver was on Penn Avenue when he crashed through the fence and went over a short wall, landing on Ardmore Boulevard below.
One man injured after driving over the wall from Penn Ave in Wilkinsburg onto Ardmore Blvd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SfCzceJyPu
— L. David Colabine (@ColabineKDKAtv) November 26, 2018
The vehicle landed on its driver’s side.
One man was injured in the crash.
Further details have not yet been released.