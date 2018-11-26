  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials say all Pittsburgh police officers will be equipped with body cameras by next year.

More than 500 of the department’s 900 officers have the cameras, and 400 more are to be ordered. The cameras cost about $500 each.

The Tribune-Review reports the department also plans to test a sensor that activates a camera when an officer pulls a weapon.

Cmdr. Ed Trapp tells the newspaper the sensor is needed because officers occasionally forget to turn on a body camera during an urgent call.

The police officers’ union has a pending complaint with the state labor relations board that alleges the city is in violation of the police contract by forcing officers to wear cameras and not allowing them to review footage before being questioned after a serious incident.

