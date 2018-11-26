  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey had barely won a third term in office before the Pennsylvania Democrat began saying he’s open to the idea of running for president in 2020.

On Monday, Casey’s campaign released a memo making the case for the senator’s electoral effectiveness in a state that was crucial to President Donald Trump’s capturing the White House.

In the Nov. 6 election, the 58-year-old son of the late governor beat Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, an early supporter of Trump, who returned the favor by campaigning for Barletta.

Casey is a staunch critic of Trump, and his campaign notes that he accumulated the biggest margin of victory of the 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election in states carried by Trump in 2016.

Casey beat Barletta by nearly 13 percentage points.

