PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Ron Hextall.

Hextall was fired Monday after 4 ½ seasons on the job and the Flyers struggling with a 10-11-2 record under coach Dave Hakstol. The Flyers are coming off a 6-0 loss at Toronto and already have used five goalies this season.

Flyers President Paul Holmgren thanked Hextall for his “many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team.”

He added that an immediate change was in the team’s best interests and he hopes to have a new GM “as soon as possible.”

Hextall played 13 seasons in the NHL and had two stints covering 11 years with the Flyers. He also spent seven seasons as assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings.

