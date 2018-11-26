Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — One of the largest factories in our region is now slated to close.

General Motors will reportedly shut down operations at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, just over an hour northwest of Pittsburgh.

There are approximately 200 salaried employees and more than 1,400 hourly employees at the plant.

According to a WKBN-TV report, production of the Chevy Cruze at the Lordstown plant will stop in March.

Those workers were told this morning that production will end on March 1, and there was no mention of another product being made at the plant.

The move is part of a much broader company-wide restructuring for General Motors.

The company is also closing a Canadian plant at the cost of 2,500 jobs.

GM is reportedly slashing 14,700 factory and white collar jobs in North America, and may close five factories.

Plants without products include assembly plants in Detroit; Lordstown, Ohio; and Oshawa, Ontario. Also affected are transmission factories in Warren, Michigan, as well as Baltimore.

The reduction includes 8,100 white-collar workers, some of whom will take buyouts and others who will be laid off. Most of the affected factories build cars that won’t be sold in the U.S. after next year. They could close or they could get different vehicles to build. They will be part of contract talks with the United Auto Workers union next year.

The auto giant is reportedly preparing for the next economic downturn, shifting trade agreements under the Trump administration, and potential tariffs on automobiles.

GM recently offered buyouts to 18,000 workers.

