PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is one of 15 Attorneys General challenging the Trump administration’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General of the United States.

An amicus brief was filed Monday to support Maryland’s motion for a preliminary injunction to stop Whitaker from exercising the authority of the United States Attorney General or to substitute Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit between Maryland and the federal government.

The brief argues Whitaker’s appointment is unlawful, ignores long-established vacancy succession statutes and is in violation of Congress’ controlling statutory designation of the Deputy Attorney General as the Acting Attorney General.